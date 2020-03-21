A Ghanaian infected with the novel coronavirus has cautioned the public against spreading fear and panic over the virus.

“I am pleading with Ghanaians to stop spreading fear and panic about the virus. People think that anyone who contracts this disease will die immediately, that is false. There are sicknesses more deadlier than this,” he told Nhyira FM played on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem.

According to him, the only thing frightening about the virus is that one does not know when one has contracted it.

He, therefore, appealed to Ghanaians travelling back into the country to get tested or even self- quarantine themselves immediately they get into the country.

“I don’t want to believe that someone will travel abroad and say I am going to contract a disease. You may never know and that is why it is important that you get yourself tested or quarantined, so you don’t end up spreading the disease,” he appealed.

He said is currently receiving treatment from doctors and nurses at the Ridge Hospital and hopes to recover soon.

Ghana has now recorded 19 cases of the novel Coronavirus in the country with 12 of the cases being imported ones.