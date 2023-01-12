Football manager and former Black Stars legend Anthony Baffoe has shared a beautiful memory of when he walked down the aisle with the love of his life.

Some 28 years ago on December 24, the baller solemnized his union with legendary actress Kalsoume Sinare and altered her surname to Baffoe.

Anthony Baffoe was just a 29-year-old man and his lover was also in her middle twenties at that time.

Photos he shared on his social media proved he looked dapper on his big day with a grey suit covering up a white inner shirt.

Kalsoume Sinare also looked extra with her bow style gown accessorized with gloves and a matching fascinator.

They looked deeply in love, the same feeling which has kept their marriage intact after almost three decades.

Mr Baffoe, in an Instagram post he made, agreed that God’s time is always right and he will forever be grateful for settling for Miss Sinare.

Happy wedding anniversary my love 24.12.1994🙏🏿❤️still counting the years …God’s time is always the best.