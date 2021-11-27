Every known dignified person has humble beginnings, and comic actor turned professional footballer is no exception.

A latest photo that has found its way on social media is of the childhood days of LilWin when he was aspiring to be a carpenter.

He was photographed in his oversized shirt, holding a nail and hammer as though he was doing some woodwork.

The photo was to motivate his fans not to despite small beginnings and work towards actualizing every dream.

Currently, LilWIn has elevated to greater heights. Though he did not pursue carpentry, he can brag of owning multiple houses and school.

He has also made a name in the film industry and he is yet to make a debut appearance in football, after inking a deal with New Edubiase.