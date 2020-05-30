A 25-year-old man, who describes himself as very handsome, is in dire need of a beautiful girl to start a promising relationship with.

According to him, his dream girl must be “hardworking and beautiful and must be between 20 and 26 years.

“I am Joseph 25 yrs of age and very handsome. I studied horticulture in senior high and currently a farmer with 14 acres of cocoa farm. I need a very hardworking and beautiful lady who is 20-26 for a relationship. Any serious person should inbox me or contact any of the admin to reach me. Thank you,” Joseph, as he calls himself, posted on Facebook.

Read post below: