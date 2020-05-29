National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has attributed his reason to exit parliament to what he describes as financial pressure on MPs.

According to him, despite the stress members go through in meeting the numerous demands of constituents and the electorate, it seems their efforts are still disregarded.

“I simply do not get satisfaction when I feel some people are just exploiting me. When I feel that some people are taking my leniency for granted and sometimes I feel terribly let down,” he said.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning show, he explained this reason caused his exit from the August House after 16 years of service.

“When you become an MP, you lose part of your dignity. People, who hitherto used to hold you in high esteem, today don’t think you’re worth their shoelace,” he shockingly expressed.

Going further, he stressed that the expenses they cater for drain MPs amid their terrible working conditions.

Mr Fuseini, who entered Parliament in 2006, announced his plans of exiting Parliament to pursue a career in law.