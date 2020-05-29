Fifty seven workers on Tullow Ghana’s contractor support vessel CSV Lancelot have test positive for Covid-19.

In a statement copied to Joy News, the company said, “GHS has confirmed today, that 57 of the 200 personnel onboard the CSV Lancelot tested positive for Covid-19.”

The statement added that all affected personnel are being brought onshore for isolation and case management.

Regarding the earlier two positive cases recorded onboard the Kwame Nkrumah (KNK) FPSO, Tullow said the GHS, as part of contact tracing and testing has revealed one positive case.

“The affected individual is in good health and has been medically evacuated from the KNK to an onshore isolation facility for monitoring.

“The remaining 50 personnel onboard the KNK FPSO tested negative. Production on board the FPSO remains unaffected,” the statement added.

Tullow says its immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of personnel and the public, and to minimise any ptotential for spread of the virus.

“Enhanced social distancing is being enforced on both vessels and permanent restriction of movement between CSV Lancelot and KNK is in place.”

The company reiterated its commitment to the WHO and GHS safety protocols and procedures to limit the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Sekodi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region on Tuesday was reported to be the country’s latest hotspot coming after Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The Region has recorded 395 cases out of the country’s 7,616 cases.