The road leading to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in Accra has got social media users wondering if it motivates citizens enough to go and pay their taxes.



Ghanaians have since been asking the government to construct first-class roads in every suburb so transportation could become easy for businesses.



Meanwhile, the government, in response, has also urged citizens to pay their taxes if they want better amenities that would project development.



Meanwhile, the road leading to the GRA tax office at North Industrial Area has been deplorable to the extent that citizens say it doesn’t motivate them to pay their tax.



Check out the photos below:

This deplorable road leads to a GRA office at North Industrial Area Accra