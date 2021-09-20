Milovan Rajevac’s appointment as the next Black Stars coach has been approved by stakeholders, JoySports understands.

The Ghana FA named a three-member committee to hunt for a successor for CK Akonnor following the decision of the Executive Council to part company with the former Asante Kotoko head coach last week.

JoySports reported Milo, as Rajevac is affectionately called, was leading the race for a second stint with the senior national team having led the country to the final of the maiden edition of CHAN in 2009, the 2010 AFCON in Angola, and the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa pending approval from the Executive Council and other stakeholders.

Over the weekend, consultative meetings were held where Milo was approved to succeed Akonnor.

We understand he will be introduced to the leadership of the government before a formal announcement is made latest within the next 48 hours.

As JoySports reported last week, the Serbian will sign a two-year deal with a monthly salary of about $45,000.