Some people suspected to be armed robbers are said to have returned their booty to a shrine after their victim summoned sent a plea to the deity to find those who perpetrated the act.

Tadzewu-based Revival FM which posted the development on its Facebook page said the thieves had initially denied stealing the money after the owner confronted them.

The victim of the robbery then went to Borkor’s shrine to seek spiritual help to retrieve the money, and the priest performed some rituals and sent his gods after the thieves.

“The accused persons denied the act so a ritual was performed to cause the thief to return the money,” Revival FM said in the Facebook post.

The local radio station further disclosed that not long after the ritual performance, “one of the accused persons came crying and begging for his life with the bag of the stolen money”.

“He returned Gh¢9700, and confessed he spent Gh¢300,” it added.

The post by Revival FM has triggered reactions among Facebook users in the Volta region with some people making fun of the development, saying “man pass man”.