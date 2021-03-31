A combined force of the Ugandan army and police in Napak District is hunting for the group of unknown thugs who broke into the ancestral home of the General Court Martial Chairperson, Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti and made off with a Massey Ferguson tractor.

The suspected thugs broke into the General’s home in Iriiri Village in Iriiri Sub County in Napak District at around 12:am on Wednesday. John Lokut, the Iriiri village Defense Secretary, said the incident was shocking.

“Imagine breaking the Generals home, these are killers,” he said.

Assistant Inspector of Police Michael Longole, the police spokesperson in South Karamoja said the thugs abandoned the tractor in the nearby bush when it ran out of fuel.

“We are looking for them and they will be charged with theft and trespass,” he said.

Bosco Angela, another resident, said the incident comes a week after unknown people burnt the General’s Orange farm but none of them has been arrested.

“I don’t know whether it was a deliberate move or it was burnt by a group of youth who were hunting for rats,” he said. According to Angela, locals burn grass in the hunt for rats whenever there is drought.