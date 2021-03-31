The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has fined Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Karela United for flouting the match-day Covid-19 protocols at their respective match venues.

The Committee, chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow, stated that the three clubs violated Articles 6.1 of the GFA match-day Covid-19 protocols.

Hearts of Oak breached the law in their game against Accra Great Olympics played on January 30, 2021, and thereby was fined Ghc5,000.00.

Medeama has also been fined Ghc3,000.00 for equally flouting the rule in the game against Hearts of Oak in the first round of the Ghana premier league.

Also, Karela United will pay the same amount as Medeama SC as a sanction fee for violating the rules in their match against Accra Hearts of Oak played on February 4, 2021, at the CAM Park.

“The fine shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply article 15 of the disciplinary code,” the decision reads.

However, the ban on these clubs to play behind closed doors at their respective home grounds have been lifted by the committee.

It said that a full written judgement of the decision will be made available to parties who wish to appeal against the decision.