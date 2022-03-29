Thieves have vandalised and stolen parts of a newly installed transformer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that serves residents of Dunyo, a suburb of Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

ECG Accra West Regional Engineer, Emmanuel Ankrah, said the installation of the 200KVA pole-mounted transformer was to relieve the existing overloaded transformer, which served residents of Dunyo, after the community had complained of erratic power challenges, including low voltage and power fluctuations during peak hours.

He said the case has been reported to the Pokuase Police Station.

Mr Ankrah said ECG was conducting pre-commissioning tests on the 200KVA transformer, which is estimated at GH¢ 39,000.00, to pave the way for connection to the grid when the equipment was vandalised.

“Before we could complete the tests, some thieves, in the cover of darkness, dropped the transformer from the poles, vandalised it and stole the copper windings in the transformer,” he lamented.

Mr Ankrah pleaded with the public to report people who would be seen interfering with ECG’s installations.