It is all joy on social media platform Twitter as President Nana Akufo-Addo turns 78 years today.

Describing Nana Akufo-Addo for who he is, Ghanaians are celebrating with the hashtag #Mr President.

Various state officials also added their voices to the many praising President Akufo-Addo. They prayed for good health and strength on his behalf to be able to complete his second tenure.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tweeted: “Happy Birthday to the Boss!!! For a 78-year-old man, your energy is amazing. May God continue to give you strength.”

Happy Birthday to the Boss!!! For a 78year old man, your energy is amazing. May God continue to give you strength.

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, also said: “Your Excellency, Cheers to Long Life.”

Happy Birthday Mr. President.

Your Excellency, Cheers to Long Life

Wife to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia also expressed her felicitation.

Happy 78th birthday @NakufoAddo. May Allah continue to protect and guide you. Have a great day, Mr. President.

Here are other well-wishes flooding Twitter:

A Porcupine is celebrating his birthday today. Happy Birthday, Mr President

Happy birthday Mr. President @NAkufoAddo. May the God lord protect you. He is two years shy of 80! Blessed man

Happy birthday @NAkufoAddo . May the Lord almighty continue to bless you with good health and longevity to do more for mother Ghana. Have a memorable one Mr. President.