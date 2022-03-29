It is all joy on social media platform Twitter as President Nana Akufo-Addo turns 78 years today.

Describing Nana Akufo-Addo for who he is, Ghanaians are celebrating with the hashtag #Mr President.

Various state officials also added their voices to the many praising President Akufo-Addo. They prayed for good health and strength on his behalf to be able to complete his second tenure.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tweeted: “Happy Birthday to the Boss!!! For a 78-year-old man, your energy is amazing. May God continue to give you strength.”

Director-General of the National Lottery Authority, Samuel Awuku, also said: “Your Excellency, Cheers to Long Life.”

Wife to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia also expressed her felicitation.

Here are other well-wishes flooding Twitter:




