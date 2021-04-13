The Lower Manya Municipal Agric office located at Kpong in the Eastern Region has been burgled and ransacked by robbers.

The robbers burgled five offices and took away items including desktop computers, a brand new fridge, plastic chairs, and other valuables.

The Lower Manya Municipal Officer of Agric in charge of Extension Services, Alex Fordjuor in an interview with Kasapa FM said it was the sixth time in five years, the office has been burgled but no arrest was made.

“They broke the burglar-proof and broke into five offices. Because of the robbery cases, our director has secured the rooms but these people broke into it to steal. They took everything.

“They ransacked the office, took away desktop, 35 plastic chairs, a brand new fridge and projector. When you talk about office materials, they took everything. The only thing they left are our documents. This is the sixth robbery I have witnessed since I was posted here some five years ago”.

He said the latest incident has created apprehension among the staff adding that their lives are at risk therefore may advise themselves by laying down their tools if suspects of the latest incident are not arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, the area where the office is located is notorious for wee smoking and other drug peddling activities but the Police have failed to clamp down on the suspects.