A daring thief allegedly stole a car from a petrol queue at a filling station in Harare after tricking the owner that he could refuel easily.



Prosper Makono of Chitungwiza has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with theft of a motor vehicle.



The 28-year-old was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Mr Denis Mangosi, who remanded him in custody.



Prosecutor Sebastian Mutizirwa had it that on May 23 at around 4:30pm, Ishmael Makomeya went to Engen Service Station located at the corner of Enterprise Road and Robert Mugabe Road in Harare with the intention of refuelling his car, a Toyota Lexus (ADI 7974).



The court heard that while Makomeya was in the queue, Makono approached him saying he was in a position to refuel the car on his behalf without following the long winding queue.



Makomeya fell for Makono’s trick and gave him his car. Allegations are that Makono then drove the car past the fuel pumps and vanished.



There was a cellphone, $1,200 cash, US$50 and a jerry can in the car, according to the state. It was said that Makomeya spotted Makono driving his car away and rushed to lodge a complaint to the police at Harare Central Police station.



Detectives from the CID Vehicle Theft Squad managed to track Makomeya using the cellphone, which had been left in the car.



They managed to track him to Mbare Musika where he was doings some errands.



Upon searching Makono, police managed to recover car keys, Makomeya’s identification particulars, $1,200 and US$26.



Makona then led detectives to the National Sports Stadium where he had parked the car along Solomon Mujuru Road after it ran out of fuel.



In a separate matter, another man was arrested following a police chase in Harare trying to escape with three rolls of transformer copper winding he had allegedly stolen from Arcturus Mine.



Howard George yesterday appeared before magistrate Mangosi charged with possession of material used in transmission and distribution of electricity.



He was not asked to plead to the charges.



Allegations against him are that on May 19 at around 4am police officers from Rhodesville were on patrol along Harare-Mutare road when they spotted a speeding Honda Fit (AEY 2130).



The police officers signaled it to stop, but its driver failed to comply.



It is said police made a chase and intercepted it near the Harare Showgrounds after firing warning shots.



Police managed to recover the transformer copper winding, four bushing, bolt cutter and two craw bars.



George is expected back in court today for plea recording.