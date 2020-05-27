Legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that Black Stars coaches are influenced in their player selection processes.

Over the years, player selection to the national team has been questioned by many followers of the game.

Speaking to Adom TV in an exclusive interview, Gyan said he was experienced enough to know which coaches are influenced in their selection process.

“I have been in the game for a long time and I know that many of the times people put pressure on the coaches to select their favourite players; it happens all over the world, with my experience in the game, I know some [coaches] face pressure from [those] above which leads them into making several mistakes,” he said.

Reacting to whether CK Akonnor could be under such pressure as Black Stars coach, the country’s all-time leading goal scorer said he cannot be forced to make such decisions.

“I see C.K. Akonnor as a different man, he looks like a man of his words, one who will quit the job if someone tries to interfere in his work, he must be allowed to do his job then you can criticize him when he makes mistakes,” he said.

“I think C.K is the kind of coach who cannot be dictated to, he is a man of his choice”.

Gyan has scored 51 goals from over 100 appearances for Ghana.

The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward has captained the Black Stars to three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, reaching 1 final and 2 semi Finals.

He is Africa’s leading goal scorer at the World Cup with 9 goals.