A 20-year-old man, identified as Michael Eduah, narrowly escaped lynching after residents foiled his robbery attempt.

He is said to have slashed two persons during the robbery at Nankesido, a suburb of Saltpond in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

A witness told Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei that the suspect raided a home while the owner was asleep and made away with his laptop he dragged through the window.

He is said to have deposited the stolen items at home and returned to the same house to procced with another robbery.

He managed to steal a mobile phone and cash, but luck eluded him when the owner spotted his activities.

Despite threatening the second victim with a knife, he put up a fight with the suspect and got injured in the process.

His struggle paid off as a neighbour heard his scream and rushed to his rescue. He was also slashed in the process.

The neighbour is said to have sprang out, all bloody, while screaming for help.

Residents shortly gathered inside the premise, overpowered the thief and attempted to lynch him.

He was later dragged to the chief’s palace where the Saltpond District Police were subsequently called in.

The two victims are currently receiving treatment at Saltpond Government Hospital for their deep wounds.