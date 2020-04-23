A suspected thief, Isaiah Abraham Sandowa, believed to be over 30 years of age, has been beaten to death at Lingbinsi village under North Gonja District of the Savannah region.

The deceased, who was arrested by some youth at 3:am, was beaten for some hours before his death.

According to sources, the suspected thief is said to be a notorious thief who gives no rest to the people of Lingbinsi and Daboya.

Speaking to Adom News, the Daboya Police, that visited the scene for further investigation, revealed the deceased stole a Tecno T37 mobile phone valued at GH¢ 70.00.

In addition, he also stole GH¢ 104 from one Latif Basingwe.

However, luck run out for him when the victim shouted for help and he was impounded by some residents of the community.

Taking justice into their own hands, the mob tied the him unto a pole and severely beat him to death.



