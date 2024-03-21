Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered another serious knee injury, just as he was edging closer to a return from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Belgium international, 31, has had surgery after tearing the meniscus in his right knee in training.

He ruptured the ACL in his left knee in August and has not played this season.

No timescale has been put on a return, with Real saying a recovery programme will begin “in the next few days”.

Courtois, who has made 230 appearances for Real since joining from Chelsea in 2018, only resumed training after his ACL injury last month.

Real signed Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga on a season-long loan from Chelsea as cover for Courtois, though he has recently lost his place to Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin.