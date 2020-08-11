Former Hearts of Oak defender, Benjamin Agyare, has expressed his displeasure after his former employers showed him the exit on Friday.

The 26-year-old was part of the five players who were released by the Phobians. Agyare was released on grounds of non-performance with four other colleagues after their contracts elapsed.

In an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show, he revealed that Brazilian legendary defender, Thiago Silva, is his role model, adding that German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, is his dream club, where he hopes to play just a single game for them, to fulfill his aspiration.

“My dream team I want to play for is Borussia Dortmund. I love everything about them and even if I play for them for just one day, I’ll be happy,” he said.

“My role model is Thiago Silva. What he’s doing I can do more than he does. His airballs, how he tackles, how he passes the ball and his confidence”, the tough-tackling centre-back added.

He continued: “Hearts of Oak have just lost the next Thiago Silva. I’m sure with God, I’ll play like him.”

Fresh from his release and still in search of his next employer, he said he’s open to playing for any club in Ghana.

“In Ghana, any team that offers me a contract I’m ready to play for them and the Thiago Silva will come. I’m looking for work if Kotoko offer me a contract I’ll accept to play for them,” he said.

Agyare concluded that he has received several offers from Ghana Premier League clubs but will have to discuss the offers with his management.