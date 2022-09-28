Lawyer for ‘galamsey kingpin’ Aisha Huang has questioned the need for a media editorial on illegal mining in Ghana.

Captain (Rtd) Nkrabeah Effah-Dartey says illegal mining is not a new development, and, therefore, he does not understand the vested interest of the media on the matter.

Speaking to the press after court proceedings on Tuesday, he reiterated his dissatisfaction with the way his client has been projected by the media.

“The media has overhyped this small matter of mining without a license and doing mineral sales without a license. It’s a small matter. It happens every day in Ghana, so I don’t see why the media should even write an editorial on this matter,” he stressed.

Mr Dartey said this after an Accra Circuit Court refused an application for bail for his client, Aisha Huang.

The court, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, indicated that given the circumstances of the trial, it will not be prudent to grant bail to Aisha Huang and her accomplices.

The Court ruled that she will remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Justice Acquah also added the country is under threat due to the widespread illegal mining activities in the country.

He, therefore, called on the Judiciary to take a strong stance on the matter.

Ms Huang and three others have been accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without a license.

After being deported from Ghana in 2018, the Chinese lady resurfaced in Ghana earlier this month and was rearrested in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, public sentiments against illegal mining are still rife, as citizens continue to express their displeasure with the act.

Government has, however, assured its commitment to dealing with the menace.