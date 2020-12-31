The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked claims that it requested recollation of results in the Banda constituency of the Bono Region in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Joe Danquah said even their plea for recounting was rejected by the Electoral Commission (EC) officials.

His comment comes after the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) alleged that, the EC recollated the Banda parliamentary election results at the constituency, regional and national levels before announcing its candidate, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim as winner.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who made the claim accused the EC of bias after rejecting the NDC’s request for recollation in Techiman South constituency.

In a rebuttal, Joe Danquah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday said the claim by Hon. Ablakwa is palpable false.

He said in spite of reports of electoral malpractices and irregularities in the elections, the presiding officer went ahead to declare the results in favour of the NDC candidate.

Joe Danquah maintained that the calculations from the EC’s pink sheet available to the NPP showed Joe Danquah, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate polled 8,246 votes to beat Ahmed Ibrahim, the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP).

The NPP Banda candidate added that, the party has petitioned EC to review the parliamentary results at the 44 polling stations in the constituency, which the party said is a stronghold of the NDC.