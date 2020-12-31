The midnight of January 6 will mark the beginning of series of democratic resistance if wrong persons are sworn in as parliamentarians, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu has said.

Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is convinced the NDC has a Majority in Parliament, hence will use every legitimate and legal means to defend that.

According to him, though the Electoral Commission (EC) has turned deaf ears to their petitions to seek redress particularly in the Techiman South and Sefwi Wiawso constituencies, they will not leave anything to chance.

“I want to sound this caution that on midnight of January 6 let nobody bring the wrong persons from these constituencies to be sworn in because it will the beginning of series of legitimate democratic resistance we have planned for January 7 and beyond,” he vowed.

He made the disclosure in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Friday, stating they will not allow anybody to subvert the will of the people.

“We may be slow in mounting our resistance but when we do, we cannot be stopped and the police service can bear witness to the resistance that came out when they tried to stop us going into the EC office” Hon Ablakwa said.

When asked what they will do when these MP-elects appear in the House, he said: “No serious political party puts out their strategy in the public but we will rise up and defend that.”

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa added that, the party will still go to court to challenge the legitimacy of those parliamentary seats.