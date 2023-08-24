Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has described as untenable the proposed route by the Ghana Police Service ahead of their intended demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison.

In his view, the argument that the area of the Central Bank is a security zone is just a ploy to prevent them from presenting their petition.

“There is no law designating Bank of Ghana as security zone. The argument of the police is untenable,” Mr Ayariga said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

The Minority has set September 5 for a mammoth demonstration over the continuous stay in office of the Governor and his deputies.

They had given the Governor and his two deputies 21-day ultimatum to step down citing concerns about the central bank’s handling of the GH¢60 billion losses reported in its 2022 financial statement and the ongoing $250 million new head office project.

But the police have raised concerns about the proposed route for the protest citing security concerns and proposed alternative routes.

But the Bawku Central MP said the new route proposed by the police will defeat the purpose of the demonstration.

“If we can’t go the Bank of Ghana then there is no use carrying out the demonstration,” he stressed.

Mr Ayariga maintained that they will use the route they have chosen because it is the shortest to Bank of Ghana and will not obstruct traffic and commercial activity in the central business district of Accra.

“The police cannot prevent us from going to the Bank of Ghana to present our petition. It is our constitutional right,” he added.