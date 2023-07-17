They are well-known in Ghana as the celebrity lookalikes, but 4Kings, as they are collectively known, have an original life beyond their overnight stardom.

In a recent interview on the Delay Show, Steve Quams, Courage, Robest and Future operating under the identity of Kuami Eugene, Medikal, King Promise and Mr Drew respectively, unveiled their real self.

All four of them opened up on their history of hardship, migrating from the respective hometowns to Accra, menial jobs and how they propelled to overnight stardom.

Here is how the conversation went down with host Delay:

Delay: All that is known of you guys is the fact that you are the lookalikes of some musicians; tell me a little about yourself starting from Future.

Future (Mr Drew’s lookalike): I was born in Lapaz and stayed at Awoshi for both Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS). My mum stays at Obuasi and my dad, Ofaakor. My dad stopped caring for me after class 5. I attended Glorious Mission School and furthered at Abetify Presby where I studied Visual Arts.

After school, I worked as a spare parts dealer at Abossey Okai. Then I worked left to work with a sachet water company. I also worked as a barber before going back to the spare parts business at Abbosey Okai.

Delay: Steve, what was your life like before fame?

Steve Quamz (Eugene’s lookalike): I was born at Asuom Kade in the Eastern Region. My father is late but my single mother took care of us. My father had three wives so I have a lot of stepsibling but only 4 biologically related siblings. I attended Asuom Senior High after which I moved to Accra in 2018.

After school, I worked as a supermarket attendant while staying with my brother here in Ashongman.

Delay: Next is Robest

Robest (King Promise’s lookalike): I was born at Breman Asikuma but bred in Koforidua in the Eastern Region. I am the first born of two siblings; I have a sister. I attended Goka SHS in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed in 2017.

I moved to Accra just five months ago. After school, I have never engaged in menial jobs, just music. I was in the lookalike job before fame. I travel from region to region scouting for fellow lookalikes like me.

Delay: Last is Courage.

Courage (Medikal’s lookalike): I was born in Akatsi, Volta Region. I have 3 siblings and I am the second child. I attended Akatsi JHS and furthered at Akatsi SHS. I read visual arts and completed in 2017.

After school, I moved to Tema in 2018. Before then, I was a mobile money operator. I also worked with a printing press where we produced t-shirts.

As fate will have it, the friends met on social media through Robert and started the lookalike ‘craze’ as their way out from hustling.

Though that road is also filled with bumps, 4Kings said they are striving and are considering making a career change to full-time music.