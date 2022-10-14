Private legal practitioner and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has acknowledged the harshness of the Ghanaian economy and its effect on the people.

According to him, ‘the struggle is real’.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the NPP member bemoaned the increasing rate of inflation and the difficulty it is posing for Ghanaians.

“If this inflation does not stop galloping, soon it will be racing alone on its own because incomes are struggling to even see the back of inflation’s distant shadow, never mind the many unemployed with no income. The struggle is real …”, he wrote.

Currently, the country’s inflation rate for September has hit 37.2%; the highest in the last decade. This is against the 33.9% recorded in August 2022.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, five groups recorded inflation rates higher than the national average in September.

This situation has therefore compelled citizens to revive their calls for government to address the situation.