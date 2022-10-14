The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has questioned the whereabouts of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in the face of recent depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the NDC spokesperson asked about the Veep, who he said has been paraded by his supporters as an ‘economic wizkid’.

The comments by Sammy Gyamfi, follow the news of the Cedi’s further depreciation against the dollar on Friday.

The Ghana cedi breached the ¢12 to the dollar mark on Friday, October 14, 2022; selling at ¢12.10 at most forex bureaus or the retail market.

This development comes within a week after the cedi earlier depreciated against the dollar.

In what appeared to be a taunt to the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sammy Gyamfi stated that, no amount of distractions will derail him.

“Knowing your long-standing hatred for me and your determination to see my downfall, I can understand the desperation on display.

For your information, I remain focused, unshakable, impregnable and unbreakable. None of these things move me. Know this truth and stop wasting your time and data on me.

The dollar has shattered the 8 and broken the 12. Where is your economic wizkid, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia now?”, portions of the post read.