“Your underwear is showing.” Nothing is more disheartening than hearing that.

Thongs are appropriate for tight clothing {pinterest}.

Wearing the wrong underwear is a ghastly mistake, the right underwear enhances the outfit, but the wrong one can ruin it.

Some ladies might prefer to let it all hang out and not wear any underwear but that is incredibly risky, and it can be uncomfortable.

There is a variety of underwear that women should own that would work with whatever outfit they are wearing.

Thongs and G-strings

Wear them for pencil skirts, bodycon gowns leggings or any tight cloth.G-strings make sure your outfit fits better {pinterest}

Brazilian briefs

If you are not comfortable with G-strings and thongs, you can always wear Brazilian briefs. Wear them with shorts, skirts and pant trousers.Brazilian briefs offer coverage and are less likely to show under your outfit {bizarreintimo}

Seamless pants

Incredibly comfortable and can be worn with body con gowns, pencil skirts and or any tight outfit.Seamless pants are intimate and comfortable {cosmopolitan}

Classic briefs

These are comfortable and free. Wear them on free jeans, pleated skirts, flared skirts and flared gowns.

Boy shorts

If you are a big fan of boy shorts you can wear boy shorts on flared gowns or skirts or free outfits.