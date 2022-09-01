Traders and commercial drivers at Nii Boi Town, a suburb in the Greater Accra Region, have adopted a new strategy to surmount the socio-economic challenges in the country.

The traders, who can barely make ends meet, said they have now adopted the hand-to-mouth strategy to survive.

Some of them, who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, said their sales have dwindled in the past months.

They blamed the situation on the cedi depreciation against the dollar which has triggered daily increase of goods in the market.

Their only prayer is to get something small from sales to feed their family.

Some commercial drivers also complained about the incessant increase in fuel prices which they say is affecting their business.

“We use all the money to buy fuel so it is like we are working for the filling stations,” a taxi driver bemoaned.

Another worrying situation, the driver said is the harassment from the police and taskforce from the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly.

Secretary of the Nii Boi Town Trotro Drivers Association, Mohammed Mutawakilu, claimed the drivers arrested at the Achimota overhead paid spot fine of GH¢200.

The situation, he noted, is a major headache for drivers who ply that route since there is no bus stop to drop or pick passengers.

Mohammed Mutawakilu said they are lacing their boots to stage a massive demonstration against police at Achimota and the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly if they are not called to order.