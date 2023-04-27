Bumpy roads, deep potholes, hilly paths and eroded portions are some defining features of the roads at Samsam, a community at Amasaman in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The roads, which link many communities, also lead to the satellite compound of Accra Technical University.

Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, in 2018 cut sod for the reconstruction of the roads, but five years on, the project is yet to take off.

Early this year, the stretch was graded with heaps of sand deposited on the road in anticipation of continued work which never happened.

But the pot-holes are back now, even deeper and more damaging as some of them become trenches.

Motorists, both private and commercial meander their way to the destination on daily basis, exposing their vehicles to frequent breakdown.

Distraught residents who shared their frustration on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem said government has taken them for granted.

They said government promised to put the road in shape only to neglect them after elections.

Some drivers who spoke to show host, Chief Jerry Forson seethed with anger over the poor state of the roads.

They claim all their money go into servicing their vehicles on daily basis as a result of the poor roads.

“We have declared ‘no road’, ‘no vote’. We will also block the road and prevent government workers from going to work,” they fumed.

Some angry residents also said many commercial drivers refuse to ply the bad roads resulting in many workers running late for work.

They also alleged that nurses at the only community clinic in the area close by 3:pm to enable them get a vehicle back to town.

This situation is worse for traders along the stretch who complain of health complications due to the dust.

Residents of Samsam are counting the days to the next general election to show politicians their “true colours”.

Watch the video above for the full interview: