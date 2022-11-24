Residents of Nungua in the Krowor Municipality in the Greater Accra Region are optimistic about Black Stars’ win in their clash against Portugal.

According to them, Portugal will suffer a humiliating defeat in the Group H opener scheduled for 4:00 pm today, November 24, 2022.

Ghana, which is a four-time African champion, have been housed in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Despite the difficulty and fears, they will exit the tournament at the group stage, the Nungua residents believe the right players are in place and will make an impact.

“The teamwork makes the dream work and we have that which Portugal doesn’t,” they declared.

They stated they expect nothing short of a 2:0 win against Portugal, adding a draw game will not be tolerated.

The residents, amidst excitement, made their predictions on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

Their conviction, they indicated, stemmed from the outcome of the games played so far since the 2022 World Cup began on Sunday.

“We will score Portugal at least 2-0. If Saudi Arabia was able to score Argentina and Japan knocked out German, that should tell you times have changed. So we are positive about our victory,” a resident, Emmanuel Boakye stated.

Another added, “I will urge all Ghanaians to support the Black Stars because though it wouldn’t be easy, we will still win, so let’s pray for them.”