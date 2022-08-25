Fishermen at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region are lamenting over the illegal activities of trawlers and unorthodox fishing methods.

According to them, the use of light in fishing in Ghana’s marine waters is affecting their daily catch making it difficult to fend for their families.

The fishermen expressed their frustrations on The People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Thursday.

They indicated that, the activity of light fishing has taken a huge toll on them, and crippling the fishing industry, especially in the Central Region.

Aside the light, they also said some of the fishermen use illegal fishing nets which pose danger to fish and other living organism.

The fishermen are not the only ones affected by this problem. Fishmongers at the Gomoa Fetteh beach said the declining fish stock is affecting their business.

They blame the development on the close season intended to replenish the declining fish stock in the country’s ocean which has been attributed to excessive and bad fishing practices.

They suggested that, the season be moved between March and April to enable them get more fish during the festive season in August.

Watch video below: