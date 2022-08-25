MzVee has returned to Twitter with dazzling pictures after about a month of no posts on the platform.

She shared four photos of herself in a brown front cutout jumpsuit and a low haircut.

Her followers were full of praises for the singer’s beauty, with some filling the comments with pickup lines.

Other followers were enchanted by the singer’s smile and how young she looked despite being thirty.

One comment that caught the singer’s attention was from user @Quojo_M, who asked MzVee out on a date, stating he only had six Cedis in his account.

He wrote: “I have 6 cedis in my account can we go out on date?”

In response, the singer jokingly expressed her desire to hang out with the user, only if he had an extra Cedi in his account. She wrote: “Oh! Only if it was 7 cedis.”