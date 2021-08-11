Head of Science, Maths and Technical Subjects Department at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), John Appiah, has listed some roles invigilators play as far as examinations are concerned.

According to him, though it is their [WAEC] core mandate, they are unable to go to all the exam centres because of their staff strength, therefore, they fall on these supervisors to take care of what goes on at the centres.

“Our centres are over 900 and looking at our staff strength, we cannot go everywhere and so we train people and make them supervisors and take charge while the students are writing,” he said.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday that the role of supervisors is that exam centres are well kept and ensure that the tables and chairs are in good shape and have the correct index numbers of the candidates.

Mr Appiah added the supervisors also ensure that the question papers are not tempered with till they get to the appropriate centres after inspecting them.

John Appiah (Head, Science, Maths and Technical Subjects Department, (WAEC)

Another role of the supervisor, he said, is to ensure that he shares the stationery with the invigilators for them to hand over to the candidates.

He noted that candidates and invigilators are briefed before examination starts and they make sure attendance is marked.

Mr Appiah said though invigilators are there, supervisors are the ones who oversee all activities before, during and after the examination.

READ ALSO: