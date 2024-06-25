The Mouloudia d’Oujda (MCO) has triumphed in the 2024 Senior Throne Cup, marking a historic milestone in Moroccan rugby.

The final, held in the vibrant atmosphere of Ait Melloul – Agadir Stadium on Saturday, June 22, 2024, was a thrilling encounter between two stalwarts of Moroccan rugby: the Club Olympique Casablancais (COC) and Mouloudia d’Oujda.

In a match filled with intensity and emotion, spectators were on the edge of their seats until the final whistle. Despite a valiant effort from COC, MCO emerged victorious with a hard-fought 16-11 scoreline. This remarkable achievement not only secures Oujda’s title defense but also solidifies their dominance within the national rugby scene.

This victory is a testament to the dedication of MCO and their loyal supporters, highlighting the growth and competitiveness of rugby across Morocco. Congratulations to MCO for their well-deserved victory, and kudos to COC for their spirited performance.

