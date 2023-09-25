President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Queens to qualify for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations a(WAFCON) and possibly win the next edition.

Nora Hauptle and her charges defeated Rwanda 7-0 in the first leg of the qualifiers on Friday in Kigali.

Kurt Okraku who visited the team at their base in Accra encouraged the players and technical team ahead of Tuesday’s match.

He also applauded the effort of the team while assuring them of the unflinching support of the Football Association, the Government and the football fraternity.

“I will say ayekoo to you for the sacrifices and the good work you are doing towards Ghana’s qualification. If you are a member of this family, I am sure you are already proud of yourself. Ghana is appreciative and proud of what you’re doing and that should be your first line of satisfaction,” Okraku said.

“This mission is to make the Nation great and strong. We want to restore the pride of the country. We want to return to the times when Ghana qualified for the World Cup and the Black Queens showed up. What I see here is a national team made up of a group of ladies who are committed towards our country, Ghana. Your FA and the government are committed to what you’re doing and will continue to support what you’re doing” the GFA boss stated.

Mr. Okraku reminded the team of the pending mission and admonished them to stay focused in order to achieve the set mission.

“We have a clear mission to go back to the AFCON and to win an AFCON trophy. I have no doubt we have the right levels of talent to make it all the way but talent alone is not enough. Let’s be focused and maintain the good team spirit that we have because that is the only way we can make it,” he added.

The Black Queens will face Rwanda in the second leg of the qualifiers with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

