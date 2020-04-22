A 56-year-old shoemaker, Opanin Sarfo’s struggles seemed to have come to an end after Crime Check Foundation (CCF) gave him the biggest surprise of his life.

The foundation, amid the lockdown, donated a cash of GH¢ 17,000.00 to him in his workshop in Accra.

Mr Sarfo’s struggles to make life better for his family had been in futility until the surprise.

The old man met his lucky star during one of the lockdown days while he was in his almost empty wooden kiosk brooding on how to make at least GH¢5 to feed his family for the day.

After an initial interview with CCF, he was given an amount of GH¢ 1,000.00 and food items to support his family during the 21-day lockdown.

According to Mr Sarfo, his home since the donation has become happier than ever as their hand-to-mouth livelihood had now seen a turn around.

Until the life-changing organisation, CCF came to his rescue, the poor father of five said he did not have a working capital nor a life savings of up to a GH¢ 100.00 which he could rely on as support for the family during emergency situations like the lockdown.

This forced him to defy the lockdown as his occupation was not part of the exempted essential services to save his family from starvation.

“I cannot sit at home during this lockdown because I do not have any money which I can depend on to support the family. I have to come to work to see if I will get some money to feed the family.

“Before the lockdown came into force, I sometimes earn GH¢40.00 a day but during this period market has been very bad. I have been thinking of how we were going to eat today until you came to my rescue.” He told crime check Ghana.

The pale looking old man added because of financial difficulties, he has never been able to rent a room and has been a caretaker moving from one uncompleted building to another to find shelter.

Receiving the money, the dumbfounded cobbler went on his knees to say these few but powerful words to his anonymous donors: “God bless you and replenish the money you have donated for me. May he also bless your businesses so that you never lack.”

Watch the full video below: