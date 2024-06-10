President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has emphasized that the commissioning of The Law House represents the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) unwavering dedication to upholding the principles of the rule of law.

Speaking as the guest of honour at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, June 10, at the Ministries enclave, President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the 10-storey building with a 2-tier basement parking facility is a key part of the NPP government’s efforts to enhance justice delivery and protect citizens’ rights.

President Akufo-Addo noted that The Law House will address the accommodation challenges faced by the justice system nationwide.

The new building will house the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Justice, providing a conducive environment for the effective administration of justice.

“The completion of The Law House stands as a testament to the NPP government’s commitment to address the age-old office accommodation problem that has plagued the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice for far too long. This state-of-the-art facility will now house the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to provide a conducive environment for the official administration of the law in our country.”

He added that the building will also lead to an equitable, free, and just society.

“It symbolises our strong dedication to upholding the tenets of the rule of law, which is the bedrock of any thriving democracy. The rule of law ensures that no one is above the law, and that is the concept of equality before the law is respected.

“That justice is administered fairly and impartially under the protection of the rights and freedoms of every citizen. It is the foundation upon which we build an equitable, free, and just society.”

