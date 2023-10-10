The International Rescue Committee (IRC) partnered with Pinterest to create the Catalyzing Resilience in Emergencies (CaRE) Fund, a pioneering mental health initiative. With Pinterest as a founding partner, the IRC will enhance its delivery of Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) services. The Fund will drive country-level expansion, generate evidence and advocate for systemic change, addressing the stigma that separates mental health from primary healthcare. Through this trauma-informed approach, the IRC aims to provide vital mental health support to marginalized individuals who struggle to access reliable care.

“The IRC understands that mental health is essential to the wellbeing of the communities we serve and our team members around the world,” said Mesfin Teklu Tessema, Senior Technical Director of Health at the IRC. “We are grateful for Pinterest’s commitment and partnership as we strive to both raise awareness about the importance of mental health and to deliver impactful, evidence-based programs to support the mental health and wellbeing of our communities.”

The IRC is committed to destigmatizing mental health care and making it more visible, supported and available across humanitarian crises. The vision of MHPSS at the IRC is that all programs are designed and implemented to promote positive mental health and psychosocial well-being. The IRC has successfully integrated mental health into primary health through evidence-based approaches in 20 countries and has seen great impact. In 2022, IRC teams supported more than 120,000 consultations, serving over 70,000 clients at the primary healthcare level, and almost 320,000 individuals through community activities.

The CaRE Fund expands mental health care for at-risk populations affected by conflict and crises, and partners like Pinterest, are crucial in driving meaningful change.

“At Pinterest we are building a positive place online and are committed to emotional wellbeing on and off our platform,” said Alise Marshall, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs at Pinterest. “We’ve seen that conflict and forced migration can have a profound negative effect on the mental health and wellbeing of those impacted. As these issues are increasing in frequency and severity, more help is urgently needed. We are proud to be the founding partner of the CaRE Fund to advance the work of the IRC in scaling their efforts to support the mental health of impacted individuals who lack access to reliable care.”

Today, on World Mental Health Day with the support of Pinterest, the IRC is highlighting an awareness around the importance of mental health care accessibility, uplifting the experiences and resilience of displaced people in their own words, and dispelling the stigma around mental health conversations. See more HERE.

