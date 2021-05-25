The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has cautioned Members of Parliament (MPs) to be attentive and proactive in conducting the business of the House.

During the second meeting of the first session of the 8th Parliament, the Speaker noted that any member who fails to adhere to this order, will see the wrong side of the House.

His comment was in reaction to some legislators whose posture and audible comments were interfering with his welcome address on Tuesday.

“Hon. Members, the honeymoon period is over. We are in a transitional period now, and we will start enforcing the rules,” the Speaker cautioned.

Commenting further, he was hopeful that the recess had afforded them the opportunity to interact with their constituents and also helped them to understand their needs.

“From experience, I know these recesses are not only very special but healthy periods of an MP’s life. These are not signatory moments but rather mobile Johnny Walker season where MPs visit constituents.

“I hope your visit to the communities and people has exposed you a lot more to the realities of the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian and has, thus, humbled and prepared you to better represent the interest of the people and the nation in the House,” he noted.