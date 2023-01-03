Ex-lover of Nigerian superstar Davido has sung Ghana’s praise after tasting some delicious meals in the country.

Sophia Momodu’s stay in the country’s capital, Accra, cannot be complete without being served some local meals at eateries they stopped at during their expedition.

Under the guidance of her Ghanaian associate, Sophia, for a second, became a ‘son of the soil’ and gobbled an earthenware bowl full of fufu and light soup.

She stepped down the meal with a bottle of chilled drink while paying little heed to other patrons of the ‘chop bar’.

Her verdict of the meal was simple – “Ghana chops are extremely good”.

Sophia has been in the country about a week ago with Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for the Beyond the Return tourism initiative for the yuletide.

They were captured touring some several places in Ghana and at a point, they were spotted in the Nima market.

Watch video of them below: