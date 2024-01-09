Nigeria’s Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has opined that Africa’s development lies in the hands of the youth.

Peter Obi in a statement via his official X handle on Monday said Africa’s liberation will materialise by coming together as a continent and committing to the need for change.

“The fate of Africa is in our hands; especially, in the hands of our youths. We can ignite the long overdue emancipation of the African continent, by adding our voices to the need for change, but more importantly, by committing to ending Africa’s leadership morass,” he said.

He also attributed the hindering growth and development of the continent to leadership failure.

According to Mr. Obi this narrative could be changed if leaders gets their acts rights.

“Unfortunately, Africa’s growth and development will continue to appear as an impossible dream if we do not deal with the only challenge facing Africa – leadership failure,” he said.

This statement comes after Peter Obi alongside notable and respected African voices like Prof P. L. O Lumumba from Kenya, Dr. Arikana from Zimbabwe were scheduled to speak at a convention in Accra, organized by the New Africa Foundation.

The event was slated to take place at the Independence Square on Sunday, January 7, 2024 but was canceled at the last moment.

