A UK-based Ghanaian journalist, Afia Serwaa Akoto, widely known as Ahofedua, has sadly recounted how his fiancé jilted him to marry another woman in Ghana.

The journalist said she has read such stories and watched movies but never thought it could happen to her one day.

Narrating her ordeal on Adom TV’s Okukuseku show with actress Emelia Brobbey, the single mother of two revealed she was very excited about the relationship after she met the guy at a friend’s birthday party in May 2019.

“He was good-looking and used to call me babe so I was convinced we were making headways and will eventually marry. He was eager to meet my kids even though I resisted but eventually gave in,” she said.

This, according to her, was because everything was going on smoothly and she was optimistic she had a future with the man.

Not until he informed her of his plans to travel to Ghana for the 10th anniversary of his mother’s death in December which unknowingly to her was his marriage to another woman.

“He was very excited about the trip to Ghana and went to buy expensive wines which to me was quite unusual because it was to be a memorial service but I didn’t pay much attention,” she recounted.

For strange reasons, Afia said most of her photos with the supposed fiance had his face covered or looked away from the camera.

Admitting there were a lot of red flags she overlooked, she said a lot of things made sense after her sister sent her an invitation to the marriage ceremony.

She was, however, still in denial amidst desperation to get answers from the young man but he kept denying the reports.

In what appeared as a blessing in disguise, she mastered courage to speak about the issue which went viral due to her huge social media presence.

Her reaction on the matter despite the pain she said created an avenue for most ladies who knew the gentleman or have had their fair share with him to open up on their experiences which to Afia made hers better off.

Watch the video above: