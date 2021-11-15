Before you book your next flight, you should check how much legroom your seat offers you.

A clever trick could see you get way more room, without having to pay for it.

Travel expert Zachary Abel, who shared his best advice on his Instagram account, revealed the Google Flights hack.

In his video, he explained: “Here’s a Google Flight hack you may not know about.

“Let’s say you want to go from LA to New York from November the 12th to the 16th.

“You see JetBlue, United and Delta are all the same price and it’s a really great deal. So what’s the best option?

“Enter: Leg Rooms for Google Flights.”

Legrooms for Google Flights is an extension that can be added to Chrome.

Zachary continued: “Look what it does – same flights – it tells you how much legroom you’re going to have. “

He added that if you want to fly business, the extension also reveals which seats are lie-flat and which ones aren’t.

Not only that, but it also shows the CO2 emissions per flight, if you want to travel with a greener airline

The video which he posted on his TikTok account, has been liked more than 37.8k times, with many saying it was an amazing tip.

One person said: “Omg you kill it every time.”

Another said: “Best hack year to date.”

Someone else agreed: “This is the best thing I’ve seen on the internet today. From a tall, frequent flyer…thank you!”

One woman revealed how to get more legroom, with a clever hand luggage trick.