A hermit cat that has been living on a roof for over four years has refused to come down.

The cat lives in the district of Sungurlu in the northern Turkish province of Corum, where local residents keep him well fed and provide water every day.

Local cobbler Ahmet Koylu said: “I know this cat has not left the roof for at least four years. Even the efforts of local fire brigades were all in vain.

“Bazaar shopkeepers bring it food and water. Along with normal cat food, we also leave liver, chicken and fish. He comes for it after we leave.

“When the cat is out of food, he calls down to us like he is begging.”

Koylu added: “The cat’s story is very well known around here.”

He has refused to come down from the roof for anyone including firefighters from the area, and has become a local attraction.

Other residents said they have been trying to get the animal off the roof for a long time, but he runs away as soon as he sees someone.

Tea shop owner Muttalip Yavuz, who also helps to feed the feline, said: “The cat jumped there from an opposite roof two or three years before the pandemic and we cannot get it off the roof to this day.”

“He really does not like people. He decided to stay away from everyone and live on the roof on its own.”

Yavuz added: “The fire brigade have come three or four times to rescue it from the roof, but with no luck.

“As a result, shopkeepers around here decided the best option was to put food and drink on the roof.”