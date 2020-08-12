National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) William Dallas and New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Alhaji Modinga have clashed over projects undertaken by their respective parties in the Eastern region.

The duo, kick-starting the maiden edition of The Big Debate on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem on Wednesday, each laid claim to having a better record of implementing projects to the benefit of persons in the region.

NDC’s Dallas for instance, cited the construction of the Nkawkaw-Atibe road at Kwahu by John Mahama which had long been neglected by the NPP, despite the region being a stronghold of the NPP.

He also noted that Mr Mahama had built some 46 E-block schools in the region, an assertion that was strongly refuted by the NPP’s Alhaji Modinga.

According to Alhaji Modinga the NDC’s claim that it had completed 46 E-blocks in the region is untrue noting that all E-blocks are at the foundation stage.