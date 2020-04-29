Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has assured that despite threats posed by the dreaded Covid-19 crippling economies across the world, Ghana’s economy will not only withstand the pressure, but will grow next year to attract investors.

Ghana’s Covid-19 case count currently stands at 1,671 with 188 recoveries and 16 deaths.

And it appears the figure will continue to increase until it subsides. With economic activities still at the mercy of the virus, some have wondered if Ghana’s economy can survive or crumble.

Responding to these concerns on Adom TV’s popular programme, The Big Agenda, hosted by Captain Smart, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah explained that with the acquisition of $100m, GH¢1.2b and another GH¢6b to support the fight against the Covid-19, the economy is robust and can withstand the shocks of the virus.

On the negative impact of the Covid-19 on private schools and others such as farmers, the Minister assured that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the economic management team were locked up in a meeting to determine the best stimulus package and who really qualifies for the support.

Watch video below for full interview: