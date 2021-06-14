Do you know that eight out of 10 people experience misalignment of the spine? With evidence pointing to the commonest as Lower Back Pain; most people suffer mild to excruciating pain as a result of mechanical issues and soft tissue injuries.

Often in these medical cases, people tend to self-meditate by resorting to painkillers without proper examination by a medical practitioner.

Studies have shown that people who receive regular chiropractic care are less likely to experience spinal pain, headache, stiffness, muscular spasms, arthritic joint pain and inflammation. This is to educate you on the subject.

What is Chiropractic?

Chiropractic is a Greek word which means “done by hands”. By definition, it is the art and philosophy, primarily concerned with detecting and eliminating interference to your nervous system. It is a natural healing science that treats musculoskeletal system disorder, especially the spine. Its purpose is to serve as an alternative medicine in treating conditions related to body structure in helping to relieve pain and improve function.

The main focus of chiropractic is to identify and correct misalignment of the spine to enable the body gain optimal health.

The term Subluxation

Consciously or unconsciously, by our daily activities, we cause various damage to our spine and nervous system. This is what chiropractor’s term as “SUBLUXATION” also known as the “SILIENT KILLER”. Some of the common causes are:

A vertebra going out of place (“misalignment”) because of a slip or fall

The entire spine misaligning globally due to poor posture, sitting for a longer period of time etc

Joint swelling caused by damage done to the inter-vertebral joint

An inflammatory response caused by a poor diet

Trigger points and tight back muscles that pull the vertebrae out of place

Why Chiropractic Treatment?

The existence or survival of all humans is dependent on the nervous system and the spinal cord. Hence, taking care of your spine means taking care of your entire nervous system.

Essentially, the basic principle upon which the entire profession (chiropractic) is built is that the body has the amazing, innate ability to heal itself (under the right conditions) and it is the chiropractor’s job to help create an environment to facilitate this.

Chiropractors employ many gently methods of physically restoring the normal motion and function to your spine; which reduces nerve interference and allows your body to heal itself. These treatments are called Spinal adjustments and are typically, not only pain-free, but also enjoyable.

Why Chiropractic and not just take painkillers?

“It is fanatical to think that taking a drug is going to loosen up a stiff and damaged spinal joint. The drug may cover up the pain and symptoms but will do nothing to correct the physical cause of the pain. Infact, taking drugs over time will allow the joint to become more and more permanently damaged” – Dr. Bryan Cox (Spinal Clinic Limited).

“Because the nervous system controls every cell and organ in your body, chiropractors focus their attention on the health of your spine to be properly aligned thereby causing the spine to come back into alignment.” – Dr. Bryan Cox (Spinal Clinic Limited).

Does it Really Work and How?

‘Yes! It does really work and it is SAFE’. This is because Chiropractic is firmly grounded in science and has an ever-growing body of research showing it to be safe and effective.” – Dr. Bryan Cox (Spinal Clinic Limited).

Chiropractors focus on the spine because this is where the delicate nerves are most likely to be compressed or irritated as they pass through on their way to control all parts of your body. If there is interference to the nervous system, then whatever body part or function that nerve was controlling will stop working at 100%.

Dr. Bryan Cox of the Spinal Clinic Limited

The majority of spinal problems arise from physical, mechanical stress to your body such as accidents, injuries, prolonged sitting etc. These stresses and injuries result in stiff immovable joints which in turn cause surrounding joints to become overworked, loose and eventually damaged. Hence, the treatment to correct these problems also has to be physical and mechanical in nature.

Who can Benefit from Chiropractic care?

All ages can benefit from chiropractic care. Even a single chiropractic adjustment in the right circumstances can result in unbelievable improvement in the quality of life of a patient. Until you are dead, your body has an incredible ability to heal and improve.

If you haven't visited a chiropractor before, you might be missing out. One of the best things about chiropractic care is it's a drug-free and surgery-free path to healing naturally.