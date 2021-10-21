President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sarcastically jabbed former President John Dramani Mahama following the 2020 general election.

The president, who commenced his two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, October 21, 2021, justified the need to head out in a show of appreciation to constituents for giving him another mandate to rule for four more years.

When asked by the host of Peace FM’s Krokrokoo Morning show why Greater Accra was his last stop as part of the regional working tour, President Akufo-Addo told Kwami Sefa Kayi, “I am heading out to the see the various projects such as roads infrastructure, schools, hospitals and how far these projects have come, what the problems of constituents are and also know the response of people which then helps to shape the conversation of government’s policy direction. I am also going to thank them for their vote.

“Unfortunately, Greater Accra in the 2020 elections was not what we [New Patriotic Party] had hoped for…we lost several seats here and did not win the majority here but nevertheless we had a substantial vote so its important that I also thank them for expressing their confidence in us. Even people who lost the election are going around thanking people…How much more me?” the president sarcastically said.

