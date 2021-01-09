Thank God I Am A Free Thinker!

At, Creation, the Almighty God created all of us in His own image to have Dominion over our thought processes.

I have lived my life as a, Free Thinker, and shall never stop being so.

Since the birth of our 4th Republican dispensation, I have chosen to be on the, Left, of our political divide, with no struggle with my conscience, and in the process, I have never suffered any form of, cognitive dissonance.

I chose to belong to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), because of my love for “Power To The People”.

I chose to belong to a, Free-Thining, political party – and not a cult.

I continue to belong to a political party that allows all members to think freely and express opinion in the genuine desire to build a Better Ghana 🇬🇭

For some reasons, my free- thinking, has become the basis for me to be insulted and called a, traitor.

It is has become the job of certain untrained brains to hurl insults (it does not touch me though), at me just because I REFUSE to be a robot nor serve a, cult hero.

For more than a decade, Koku Anyidoho, has endured; and I shall continue to endeavour to endure, because I know that human existence does not move on a straight trajectory.

As we pull our nation through a new dispensation of, consensus-building, I am excited that, some of the persons who have, directly or indirectly, invested in calling me a traitor because of my capacity to, think freely, are now confessing their love for, free-thinking, as it has come to inure to their benefit.

As it stands now in Ghana, free-thinking, has allowed us to have a, Speaker of Parliament, who is not part of the ruling government, and I appreciate the manner in which His Excellency President Akufo-Addo appreciated Parliament for electing the Right Honourable Alban S.K. Bagbin, as the Speaker of our 8th Parliament.

I am also glad that, my NDC MPs are excited that, some free-thinking NPP MPs made it possible for the Right Honourable Bagbin, to be elected as Speaker.

On the mountain of free-thinking, Ghana’s democracy is sitting on top of higher grounds and we must all be proud of what we have collectively achieved.

Let the NDC know that, it is only, positive free-thinking, that will ensure that the Party does not atrophy.

The Founder of the NDC, Jerry John Rawlings, is no more.

The person who gave the NDC a new lease of life, John Evans Atta-Mills, is no more.

Should the NDC go with them to the grave? Certainly NOT!

Now that persons who hate Koku Anyidoho for his free-thinking, are gloating in the free-thinking of NPP MPs who voted to change the course of our Parliamentary configuration, it is my fervent prayer that, the warped and iniquitous souls will grow up and mature in the affairs of State.

Am I also hearing people talk about “National Interest?” Wow!

So, they know about the concept of “National Interest?”, yet they nail Koku Anyidoho to any available cross when he also speaks based on National Interest, and not on dogmatic partisan lines ? By their fruits, we shall know them.

Ghana 🇬🇭 is growing our democracy, and I pray that as the scales continue to fall off our eyes, we shall all begin to mature and accept that, positive “free-thinking”, is the best way forward in building the Better Ghana that we all desire.

I am a Free Thinker, and I am proud that, free-thinking is now being applauded by those who hate me for being a, free- thinking human being.

Let us not forget that, it is, free-thinking, that gave us our, Independence, in 1957 – to resist the rule of Oppressors with all our, Will and Might, forevermore.

Congratulations to the Electoral Commission for conducting a solid free-thinking election last year; Congratulations to Ghanaians for voting in a free-thinking manner; congratulations to Parliament for voting for the Right Honourable Alban Bagbin to become Speaker in a free-thinking manner; congratulations to His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and His Excellency Vice President Bawumia for being sworn-in in a free-thinking atmosphere.

May God Almighty continue to bless our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 and make us greater and stronger in more positive free-thinking ways.

I love God for giving me the capacity to think freely; and may He guide all of us every step of our ways.

God is good 🙏🙏🙏

Koku Anyidoho

(A Free-Thinking Ghanaian)

Saturday, January 09, 2021.